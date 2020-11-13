By Trend

Together with Azerbaijan as with the current chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement, Russia is working out the issue of its obtaining an observer status in this organization, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at the briefing, Trend reports on Nov. 13.

“Russia has been recently closely cooperating with the Non-Aligned Movement,” Zakharova said.

“First of all, this is facilitated by the closeness and coincidence of the approaches of Russia and the NAM member-states related to the international agenda issues,” spokesperson added. “Amid this situation, raising the status of Russia seems to be a logical initiative and it is obvious that its implementation is associated with the fulfillment of a number of organizational, procedural requirements envisaged by the statutory documents of the NAM.”

