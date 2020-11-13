By Trend

The staff of the BBC TV channel visited one of the villages of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

The BBC channel correspondent Will Vernon wrote on his Twitter page about the current events in that village:

"We spent today in the village of Dadivank in Nagorno-Karabakh. The region is due to be handed over to Azerbaijan in two days. Many locals were stripping their houses and leaving. Some even set fire to their homes to prevent them falling into Azeri hands," Vernon wrote.

VIDEO:

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz