By Trend

The signed tripartite statement is a document that at the global level informs everyone, without exception, who the lands held under occupation by Armenian for decades, belong to, Russian expert, candidate of political sciences, senior lecturer of St. Petersburg State University Galina Niyazova told Trend.

“Now Armenia, having signed this document, has recognized that the Nagorno-Karabakh region is [part of] Azerbaijan,” Niyazova added. “Azerbaijan is an independent country with military and economic power.”

"The recent events, when Turkey, Israel, Pakistan unequivocally supported Azerbaijan while Russia stated with all certainty that the issue related to the Nagorno-Karabakh region is Azerbaijan’s internal affair testified to this,” the expert said.

“At the same time, without expecting support from the outside, Azerbaijan from the very beginning relied on its own forces and made political decisions, proceeding, first of all, from its own interests and prospects," the expert said.

“Azerbaijan has proved that the country has enough resources while people have motivation to independently solve their internal problem and that the country’s political leadership is not just into talks," Niyazova stressed.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz