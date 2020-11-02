By Trend

This time we have come to Baku to convey the voice of brotherly Azerbaijan to the whole world, Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States Baghdad Amreyev said being received by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“From the first days of Armenia's attacks on Azerbaijan, we, as the Turkic Council and the Turkic world, have stood by brotherly Azerbaijan. We made the necessary statements. I went to Ganja. We also expressed our tough position at the meeting with the media there. In this Patriotic War, we stand by Azerbaijan. I expressed my opinion on the legal right of the Turkic world and the Turkic Council to take back the occupied lands of Azerbaijan without any preconditions. We say that the conflict must be resolved only on the basis of the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of the borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan recognized by the international community,” Amreyev said.

