The movement of the military vehicles of Armenian Armed Forces with personnel in the direction of Azerbaijani army's positions was observed at noon on October 31, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

It became known that the sabotage-reconnaissance group consisting of the Armenian special forces attempted to get closer to the defensive line of Azerbaijani troops in order to commit a provocation.

The auto vehicle was destroyed with the first fire strike, and the scattered sabotage-reconnaissance group has begun to flee. It was also observed that the members of the group got into the second vehicle “Kamaz” to leave the area. This car, filled with armed servicemen, was also immediately destroyed by a direct and precise hit.

Trend presents video footage reflecting these moments:

