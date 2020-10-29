By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmat Haciyev has said that a delegation of foreign journalists and diplomats are off to Barda and Tartar districts to see Armenia’s war crimes on the spot.

“We are on the way to Barda and Tartar to show Armenia’s intentional war crimes against innocent civilians to international media and diplomatic corps. They will see on the spot crimes of Armenia’s political-military leadership. We thank our diplomatic corps for compassion!” Hajiyev wrote on his official Twitter account on 29 October.

Twenty-one civilians were killed and 70 others were injured in an Armenian missile attack on civilian infrastructure in Barda city 1 p.m. local time on 28 October, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office reported on 28 October.

In all 91 civilians have been killed, 322 injured in Armenia's heavy attacks on Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas since 27 September, according to the latest report by the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz