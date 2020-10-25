25 October 2020 19:45 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
The Azerbaijani army neutralized another high-ranking member of the Armenian Armed Forces during a counter-offensive operation, Trend reports with reference to Armenian media.
According to the media, this is Lieutenant Colonel Ashot Chobanyan (born in 1978), a native of the village of Orodzhalar in the Ninotsminda district of Georgia’s Javakheti region.
He served in the Armenian army for 22 years. He was neutralized on October 15.
