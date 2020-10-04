By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry disclosed consequences of rocket attacks by the Armenian Armed Forces on the Azerbaijani city of Ganja, Trend reports referring to the ministry’s Twitter page.

"One civilian was killed and four were injured as a result of the rocket attacks on the densely populated area of ​​Ganja, the second largest city in Azerbaijan, located 60 km from the border with Armenia. The city was heavily damaged," the ministry said.

