By Trend

Entire responsibility for the current situation at the frontline and its further development rests entirely with the military-political leadership of Armenia, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department for Foreign Policy Affairs of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

"As it has already been reported by the Ministry of Defense, around 06:00 hours, on 27 September 2020, the armed of forces of Armenia have blatantly violated the ceasefire regime and, using large-caliber weapons, mortar launchers and artillery have launched an intensive attack on the positions of the armed forces of Azerbaijan along the frontline, as well as the villages of Qapanli of Terter district, Chiragli and Orta Garavend of Aghdam district, Alkhanli and Shukurbeyli of Fizuli district and Jojuq Merjanli of Jabrayil district.

The bombardment of densely populated civilian areas and installations situated along the front line by Armenia's armed forces has been deliberate and targeted.

There are reports of dead and wounded among civilians and military servicemen. Extensive damage has been inflicted on many homes and civilian infrastructure.

The armed forces of Armenia continue with the bombardment of our positions and residential areas along the frontline.

Armenia's deliberate targeting of residential areas and the civilians is a gross violation of the international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Convention of 1949. Targeting the civilian population is a tactic incorporated in the combat training of Armenia's armed forces, and the Khojaly genocide perpetrated in February 1992 has been a vivid testimony to that.

According to the international law, Armenian armed forces' strikes against the positions of Azerbaijan's army, against the civilians and civilian infrastructure, with the use of large-caliber weapons, are Armenia's yet another military aggression and an act of the use of force against Azerbaijan.

The armed forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan are undertaking necessary counter-offensive measures to prevent Armenia's another military aggression and ensure the security of the civilian population.

Azerbaijan has issued repeated warnings to the international community that Armenia is preparing for a new act of aggression and war.

Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated that Armenia's ongoing military aggression against Azerbaijan and the presence of the armed forces of Armenia in Azerbaijan's occupied territories have remained a significant threat to regional peace and security.

With the General Debate at the UN General Assembly's 75th Session underway and the world fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, Armenia's political-military leadership has resorted to another military adventure and a provocation. By doing so, Armenia's leadership demonstrated once again a flagrant disregard for the international law, UN Charter and the international community.

The responsibility for the present situation and future developments lie squarely with Armenia's political-military leadership," Hajiyev said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz