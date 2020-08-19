By Akbar Mammadov

Armenia resorts to misinformation and propaganda to cover up its policy of occupation and aggression against Azerbaijan.

Yerevan has stepped up propaganda campaign following its attack on Azerbaijan’s strategically-important Tovuz district on the border last month that resulted in the killing of 12 Azerbaijani servicemen and a civilian.

Recently, the European Azerbaijani Congress (EAC) got together in a press conference in Hague, the Netherlands to discuss the Armenian diaspora’s attempts to mislead the international community over Armenia's military provocation on the border, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora has reported in its press service.

Addressing the press conference held at “Nieuwspoort” International Media Center in Hague, EAC President Sahil Gasimov said that despite the pandemic in Europe and the extreme heat, there was a great need to hold the event.

“The reason for that is the spread of fabricated and false information in the world media about these military provocations by the Armenians, who treacherously attacked the state border in the direction of the Tovuz region of Azerbaijan”, he noted.

Gasimov added that there is no doubt that the Armenian armed forces, relying on their patrons, attacked the state border of Azerbaijan and committed military provocations.

"Furthermore, Azerbaijanis in various European and American cities, who rightly protest against the aggressive policy of fascist Armenia against our country, are being attacked by Armenian provocateurs on the basis of national ethnicity and hatred. The EAC has facts, evidence and proofs of the criminal acts committed by Armenians against our compatriots," he said.

It was noted that the Armenian lobby and journalists, who saw that Armenia was completely exposed, are now trying to mislead the world community with information provocations and disinformation.

“This is unacceptable. Because 20 per cent of Azerbaijani lands have been occupied by Armenia for almost 30 years. Despite the recognition of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan by the UN, international organizations and the world community, the demand for the unconditional and immediate withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied territories of our country, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has not yet been resolved,” Gasimov stressed.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

Recently, Armenia stepped up its military provocation not only on the line of contact along the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is the main source of tension but also on the state border with Azerbaijan. On July 12, Armenian forces shelled Azerbaijan's positions in Tovuz, Azerbaijan's strategically-important district on the border. The Armenian attack killed 12 Azerbaijani servicemen, including an army general, as well as a 76-year-old civilian. Armenian forces retreated after suffering losses in Azerbaijan's retaliation.

