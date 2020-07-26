Azerbaijan has a sufficiently strong and professional army and does not need any external support in preventing military provocations by Armenia and restoring territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, said spokesperson for Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva.

She was commenting on reports about the alleged participation of Ukrainian mercenaries in the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict on the side of Azerbaijan.

Abdullayeva noted that this is an absolutely groundless information.

“It is well known that Armenia attracts mercenaries from the Middle East for implementing its aggressive policy against Azerbaijan, and, probably, it is the insidious enemy that stands behind such kind of disinformation in order to divert attention from their respective actions", she added.