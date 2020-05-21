By Akbar Mammadov

There is no doubt that Armenia will be compelled to withdraw its armed forces from all the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, including that the city of Shusha, and the demographic composition and the cultural structure of the liberated areas will be restored as well as the rights of the IDPs.

This was said in a letter circulated by the UN Security Council as the UN General Assembly and Security Council documents, which was sent by Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representative to the UN on May 11.

Touching upon Armenian PM’s visit to the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, the document highlighted it as another provocation of Armenia.

It should be noted that on May 9, Armenian PM visited the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan to celebrate two mutually exclusive occasions, of which one is related to the forcibly capture by Armenians in May 1992 of the city of Shusha - Azerbaijan’s historical centre and cultural cradle.

Giving detailed information on the harsh consequences of the occupation of Shusha by Armenian armed forces, the document also emphasized the fact that the occupation of Shusha happened while the Azerbaijani and Armenian leadership signed the Joint Statement in Tehran to resolve the conflict by peaceful means and in accordance with international law.

The document stressed that the destruction and looting of historical, cultural and religious monuments and sites in Shusha were committed by Armenia with systematic actions to erase any signs of the city’s Azerbaijani cultural and historical identity.

“Moreover, as a means of implementing its annexation policy, Armenia encourages and facilitates the transfer of settlers into the occupied territories depopulated of their Azerbaijani inhabitants, including the city of Shusha, in clear violation of international law and in contravention of the objectives of the political settlement of the conflict”, the letter reads.

Furthermore, the document emphasized that the fact that the occupation of Shusha and other districts of Azerbaijan is glorified by Armenia proves that aggression, racism and deep-rooted hatred at the cornerstone of Armenia’s ideology and policy.

“Armenia’s cynical attempts to draw parallels between the perfidious seizure of the Azerbaijani city and the great victory in the Second World War also represent a profound disrespect for the memory of millions of people of throughout the world who sacrificed their lives for freedom from fascism. However, there is nothing surprising in such a policy of Armenia, where for example, Nazi Generals Garegin Nzhdeh and Drastamat Kanayan are raised now to the rank of national heroes,” the document noted.

Thus, the UN Security Council has circulated this letter under agenda items 32, 37, and 75 under titles “Protracted conflicts in the GUAM area and their implications for international peace, security and development”, "The situation in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan”, "Responsibility of States for internationally wrongful acts".

