By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov discussed the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Andrew Schofer (USA) and Stéphane Visconti (France) and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk on April 20.

At the meeting held through a video-conference, the sides exchanged views on how to advance further on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the current situation of the global fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the ministry, it was underlined that the current situation should not be an obstacle to continuing peaceful negotiations.

As a result of the meeting, the sides reached an agreement to organize a meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs through a video-conference on April 21. In addition, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and Personal Representative Andrzej Kasprzyk will aslo participate in the video-conference to mediate between the two sides.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France has been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts have resulted in no progress and to this date, Armenia has failed to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) that demand the withdrawal of Armenian military forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

