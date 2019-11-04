By Trend

Hearings related to Azerbaijani hostages Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev may be held next year in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), head of the Sector of the Department on Work with Law Enforcement Agencies at Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration, Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representative to the ECHR Chingiz Asgarov said, Trend reports Nov. 4.

Asgarov emphasized that a few weeks ago, Azerbaijani government submitted a position in the ECHR on Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev, detained by the Armenian side.

Azerbaijan’s permanent representative added that in connection with this issue, Azerbaijan has concluded agreements with reputable lawyers.

Chingiz Asgarov said that a very clear and detailed position has been submitted to the ECHR on this issue.

“This is the last stage in the process,” Azerbaijan’s permanent representative noted. “After that, the ECHR should set a date for the hearing, and the hearing should be held. I believe that the hearing may take place next year.”

During an operation in July 2014 in Shaplar village of Azerbaijani Kalbajar district occupied by Armenia, the Armenian special forces killed Azerbaijani Hasan Hasanov, and took hostage two other Azerbaijanis, Shahbaz Guliyev and Dilgam Asgarov. A "criminal case" was initiated against them. Afterwards, "court" sentenced Asgarov to life imprisonment and Guliyev to 22 years in prison.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding regions.



