The appeal by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs on the meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, made Sept. 25, shows that the co-chairs refute the populist statements by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Center of Analysis of International Relations Farid Shafiyev said, Trend reports Sept. 26.

The co-chairs said that they didn’t recognize the provocative rhetoric that determines the outcome of the negotiations in advance, Shafiyev noted.

“This is the first official reaction of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to the statements made in Khankendi city Aug. 5 this year, and generally to similar statements made by the Armenian leadership,” he said. “In general appeals, the co-chairs, regretting the recent loss that occurred on the contact line of the troops, thus condemned the killing of the Azerbaijani soldier on Sept. 22. Thus, we can conclude that the co-chairs are showing negative attitude to the actions of the Armenian side, but one question remains open - how will it affect the future of the negotiations?”

On Sept. 22, Ramin Abdulrahmanov, an Azerbaijani soldier of a frontline military unit, lost his way and was shot dead by Armenians.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

