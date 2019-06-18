By Trend

It is difficult to understand the logic of the Armenian leadership, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, said.

Abdullayeva was commenting on the Armenian Defense Ministry’s statement about holding of the military exercises in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, Trend reports.

“I do not want to believe that the war party wins in Armenia,” she said. “In this case, this is the road to nowhere. These actions of the Armenian side cannot be explained, especially on the eve of the meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers in Washington based on the proposal of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs. Indeed, it is difficult to understand the logic of the Armenian leadership.”

“On the one hand, the Armenian defense minister announces the holding of military exercises with the participation of 10,000 servicemen in the occupied Azerbaijani territories; on the other hand, the Armenian foreign minister intends to participate in the negotiations on peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” she added.

“I wonder whether the Armenian leadership is able to give a logical explanation of its actions,” Abdullayeva said. “This begs the question to the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs from Russia, the US and France: what is next?"

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

