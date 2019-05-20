By Trend

Populist statements by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan about the need to change the format of the negotiation process on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict show Armenia’s unpreparedness for substantive negotiations with Azerbaijan, well-known Azerbaijani political analyst Arzu Nagiyev told Trend.

Nagiyev was commenting on Pashinyan’s statement made on May 17 during a meeting with Russian journalists.

Pashinyan stated that he does not consider it necessary to speed up the negotiation process on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. “We will not speed up this process, but we will not slow it down ether, because there is a conflict, and I do not think that one should forget about it,” said Pashinyan.

At the same time, he expressed the opinion that the Karabakh issue can be solved if Nagorno-Karabakh is involved in the negotiation process.

Nagiyev said that by such statements, the leadership of Armenia is trying to maintain the status quo on the conflict.

“Armenia demonstrates a highly controversial policy,” he noted. “On the one hand, during high-level meetings, it allegedly agrees with important components of substantive negotiations, for example, concerning humanitarian cooperation. On some other issues, each time after the officials return to Yerevan, they start to voice inadequate statements, the essence of which is to preserve the status quo on the conflict. It is clear that these statements are intended primarily for the internal audience, which in fact led Pashinyan to power. Therefore, the Armenian prime minister is trying to demonstrate his commitment to the promises he gave during the demonstrations in the streets of Yerevan.”

Nagiyev noted that such statements by the leadership of Armenia as well as the the fact that Armenia has not yet fulfilled a single paragraph of the resolutions of the UN Security Council are contrary to the laws and principles of international law.

“I believe that the statements and actions of the Armenian side should not remain beyond the attention of the OSCE Minsk Group,” Nagiyev said. “The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in each of the three countries should unambiguously respond to the absurd statements of the Armenian leadership and ensure that Yerevan meets the requirements stated in the documents adopted by international organizations regarding the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied Azerbaijani territories. However, unfortunately, the OSCE Minsk Group remains silent not only about the absurd statements by Pashinyan in Yerevan, but also his “loud” statements during the trips to the occupied Azerbaijani territories.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

