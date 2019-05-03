By Abdul Kerimkhanov

For many years, Washington has been assisting the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the OSCE Minsk Group in the conflict settlement.

The U.S. takes its obligations under Nagorno-Karabakh conflict seriously, Deputy Assistant Secretary in the European and Eurasian Bureau at the U.S. State Department, George Kent, has told reporters. He mentioned that the U.S. takes seriously its responsibility as one of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

Kent further welcomed the meetings that were held between the parties at the level of leaders and foreign ministers since September 2018. The parties agreed to reduce tensions on the contact line and cases of ceasefire violation, he noted.

Kent stressed that the parties reached satisfactory agreements at a recent meeting of foreign ministers in Moscow, adding that the U.S. may hold a meeting of foreign ministers in the future.

As for the next meeting, he said that the American side has not yet decided about place of meeting.

He pointed out that the U.S. wants to support a process that will lead to a peaceful conflict solution. "We remain committed to helping the parties resolve the conflict peacefully," he concluded.

In turn, Deputy U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan William R. Gill, said that the U.S. committed to working with the conflict parties to help resolve the conflict through negotiations. He noted that in this regard, the U.S may hold the meeting of foreign ministers in the future.

"This possibility is currently under discussion. We hope to be able to share some positive news in the future," the ambassador concluded.

Earlier, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said the U.S had proposed holding a regular meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in Washington.

As OSCE Minsk Group co-chair, U.S. plays an important role in finding ways to resolve the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

The occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven districts adjacent to it are clear evidence of a flagrant violation of norms and principles of international law by Armenia.

The UN Security Council adopted relevant resolutions related to the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Armenia, ignoring these resolutions, tries to maintain the status quo and thus freeze the situation, which is unacceptable for Baku.

