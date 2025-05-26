Azerbaijan expands network of private clinics under compulsory health insurance

26 May 2025 15:37 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance (the Agency) announced that the number of private and government-affiliated medical institutions contracted to provide services under the compulsory health insurance system has increased from 165 to 192, Azernews reports.

This expansion aims to improve citizens’ access to medical services covered by the insurance package.

The contracted private medical institutions operate across a wide range of cities and districts, including Baku, Ganja, Sumgait, Absheron, Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz, Ismayilli, Shamakhi, Gabala, Shaki, Zaqatala, Balakan, Naftalan, Goranboy, Shamkir, Tovuz, Mingachevir, Barda, Kurdamir, Sabirabad, Imishli, Saatli, Shirvan, Salyan, Bilasuvar, Masalli, and Lankaran.

Seventy per cent of these facilities are located in Baku, with the remaining 30 per cent spread across other regions.

Last year, private institutions provided 211,105 medical services under compulsory medical insurance to insured patients, with 3,394 services rendered to children and 207,711 to adults. These services primarily included invasive radiology, ophthalmology, and cardiovascular surgery.

Under the compulsory health insurance package, citizens can access 3,315 types of medical services. These are available at state medical institutions under the Medical Territorial Management Units (TƏBİB) and nine research institutes affiliated with the Ministry of Health.

If a particular medical service is unavailable at a state institution, patients may receive a referral to a contracted private medical facility. The right to choose a private provider lies solely with the patient. Medical services covered by the insurance package are provided free of charge upon referral.

In urgent and emergency cases, citizens can directly approach a contracted private medical institution to receive insurance-covered services. In such cases, the Agency pays the institution according to tariffs established in the insurance package.

Referrals remain valid for 10 working days.

The full list of contracted private medical institutions, including addresses and contact information, is available on the Agency’s official website at https://its.gov.az/page. The number of contracted facilities is regularly updated.