16 June 2022 14:12 (UTC+04:00)

No cases of monkeypox infection have been registered in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Health Ministry told Trend.

"Commenting on statements in some social network platforms and the press, we inform you that no cases of infection with the monkeypox virus have been registered in Azerbaijan. The public will be informed about it if the fact of infection is discovered," the ministry said.

