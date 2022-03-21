By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 29 new COVID-19 cases, 71 patients have recovered, and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 791,511 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 781, 057 of them have recovered, and 9,659 people have died. Currently, 795 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,506 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,668,546 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 7 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on March 21, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 0 citizens, the second one to 0 citizens, the third dose and the next doses to 5 citizens. Some 2 citizens was vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,368,489 vaccine doses were administered, 5,319,389 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,814,484 people - the second dose, 3,010,297 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 224,319 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

