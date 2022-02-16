By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 7,148 new COVID-19 cases, 7,387 patients have recovered, and 22 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 759,753 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 703,952 of them have recovered, and 9,127 people have died. Currently, 46,674 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 18,346 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,432,504 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 77,407 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on February 16.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 3,375 citizens, the second dose into 1,869 citizens while the third dose - into 72,163 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 12,627,370 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,273,971 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,768,299 people - the second dose, 2,585,100 people - the third dose.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz