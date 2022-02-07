By Ayya Lmahamad

World Health Organization Azerbaijani office head Hande Harmanci has urged all the unvaccinated citizens to get vaccinated, Trend has reported.

She stressed that there is a high increase in infection with the Omicron strain of the coronavirus.

"The measures to be taken in this regard are the same. I urge the unvaccinated to get vaccinated," she said.

The official added that although the infection rates are very high, the disease is mainly mild and there is no increase in fatal cases.

"New strains can emerge. It is up to the government to decide on restrictions," she said.

Hande Harmanci also stated that WHO and UNICEF are in favor of a traditional form of education in schools.

On February 28, 2020, the country confirmed its first COVID-19 case. On March 25, the country implemented a special quarantine regime and implemented a number of measures to combat COVID-19 in the country. The COVID-19 Omicron variant was first detected on January 10 in Azerbaijan.

Vaccination has been carried out in Azerbaijan since January 18, 2022, and it is still being carried out successfully. The epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan remains stable due to the active participation of the population in vaccination.

The nationwide vaccination is free and voluntary, and it is in accordance with the "Vaccination Strategy Against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022."

The country began vaccinating citizens with China's Sinovac on January 18, AstraZeneca's Vaxzevria vaccine on May 3, Russia's Sputnik V on May 18, and Pfizer from the United States on June 7. From May 10, the country began offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens over the age of 18.

Simultaneously, on August 9, Azerbaijan began issuing vaccination exemption certificates to citizens who have contraindications to coronavirus vaccines approved for use in the country.

The total number of vaccines administered in the country as of February 6, 2022, is 12,218,555, including 2,217,778 booster doses.

