By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 2,186 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on January 31.

Some 764 patients have recovered and 14 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 658,470 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 625,023 patients have recovered, 8,734 people have died. Currently, 24,713 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,232 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 6,156,388 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 12,000,767 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 18 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

