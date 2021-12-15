By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 1,156 new COVID-19 cases, 1,739 patients have recovered, and 14 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 607,076 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 580,495 of them have recovered, and 8,137 people have died. Currently, 18,444 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,848 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,706,189 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 31,356 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 15.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 3,520 citizens, the second one 4,286 citizens and the booster dose – 23,550.

Totally, up until now, 10,960,235 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,128,454 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,626,667 people - the second dose and 1,205,114 people booster dose.

---

