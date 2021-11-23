By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 1,904 new COVID-19 cases, 1,833 patients have recovered, and 29 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 576,703 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 541,327 of them have recovered, and 7,686 people have died. Currently, 27,690 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,194 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,461,573 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 36,348 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 23.

Some 4,698 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 7,728 citizens received the second dose, while 23,922 - the third dose.

Totally, up until now, 10,328,843 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,055,303 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,532,579 people - the second dose, 740,961 people – the third dose.

