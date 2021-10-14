By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 1,448 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on October 14.

Some 847 patients have recovered and 11 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 496,780 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 476,229 patients have recovered, 6,720 people have died. Currently, 13,831 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 10,092 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 4,989,627 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 9,106,934 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 4,929,657 citizens, and the second one to 4,177,277 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 33,441 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

