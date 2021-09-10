By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 2,508 new COVID-19 cases, 4,076 patients have recovered, and 37 patients have died, Trend reports on Sept. 10 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 455,044 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 401,300 of them have recovered, and 6,031 people have died, the number of active patients is 47,713.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 14,672 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,623,245 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 62,584 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 10.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 23,160 citizens, and the second one to 39,424 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 7,493,034 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,465,644 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 3,027,390 people - the second dose.

---

