By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 3,322 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on August 17.

Some 847 patients have recovered and 18 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 373,175 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 340,174 patients have recovered, 5,188 people have died. Currently, 27,813 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 15,007 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 4,235,142 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 5,866,215 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 3,473,806 citizens, and the second one to 2,392,409 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 71,732 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

