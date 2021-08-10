By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 1,736 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on August 10.

Some 435 patients have recovered and 12 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 354,662 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 335,771 patients have recovered, 5,084 people have died. Currently, 13,807 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 10,081 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 4,133,796 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 5,478,042 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 3,200,107 citizens, and the second one to 2,277,935 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 59,288 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

