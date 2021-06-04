By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan will start the use of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in the nationwide vaccination process as of June 7.

The vaccine will be administered to people aged over 18 in Baku Medical Center and Central Clinic Hospital.

Azerbaijan started vaccinating citizens using China’s vaccine on January 18, then on May 3, it started the use of Vaxzevria vaccine produced by AstraZeneca and from May 18 Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. In addition, the country started offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens aged over 18 from May 10.

The nationwide vaccination is free and on a voluntary basis and is in line with the “Strategy of vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022”.

From May 31, the country eased coronavirus restrictions, which included lifting face mask mandate in open places and introduced COVID-19 passports.

As of June 4, Azerbaijan has registered 334,539 COVID-19 cases. Some 2,465,719 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to the citizens to this date. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 1,540,259 citizens, and the second one to 925,460 citizens.

The country confirmed its first COVID-19 case on February 28, 2020. The government allocated $1.1bn from the 2020 budget to fight the coronavirus infection.

---

