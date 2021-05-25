By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 284 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on May 25.

Some 545 patients have recovered and 10 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 332,894 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 321,677 patients have recovered, 4,877 people have died. Currently, 6,340 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 9,825 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,468,615 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 2,021,371 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 1,158,631 citizens, and the second one to 862,740 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 34,287 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

