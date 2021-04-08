By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 2,717 new COVID-19 cases, 1,341 patients have recovered and 31 patients have died, Trend reports on Apr. 8 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 279,181 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 245,881 of them have recovered, and 3,811 people have died. Currently, 29,489 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 14,581 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,977,593 tests have been conducted so far.

