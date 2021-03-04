By Trend

Workers of educational sphere in Baku are undergoing vaccination against COVID-19, Trend reports on Mar.4.

Approximately 20,000 teachers and technical workers in the education sector over the age of 50 are being vaccinated.

The vaccination centers have been set up in five schools of Baku.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has begun since January 18, 2021. First of all, health workers are being vaccinated, then persons from risky categories and persons over the age of 50.

--

