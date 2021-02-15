By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan continues nationwide vaccination against COVID-19. Medical workers are the first group of citizens who are being vaccinated.

Medical workers will be given the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of February 15 after receiving the first doze on January 18.

The second dose of the vaccine is provided 28 days after the first dose.

The Management Union of Medical Territorial Units of Azerbaijan has said that the minimum period of immunity to the virus after vaccination is a year and that the effectiveness of China's Sinovac vaccine that the country is using, is 92 percent.

Azerbaijan started vaccinating its citizens against COVID-19, using a vaccine developed by China's Sinovac, as of January 18. At the first stage, the vaccination process started with medical workers. The next stage of COVID-19 vaccination for citizens over 65 years old started on February 8. In addition, on February 12, the country started vaccinating police officers.

It should be noted that the vaccination process is voluntary and carried out at the expense of the state.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers approved "Strategy of vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2002". According to the strategy, initially, those who are socially and medically vulnerable to the infection risk, including health care workers, law enforcement officials, military personnel, detainees, arrested persons and prisoners, people over 65 years and people with chronic disease will be vaccinated.

Initially, Azerbaijan has ordered 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, the government issues passports to people who have been vaccinated against coronavirus.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan allocated over AZN 1.9 billion ($1.1bn) from its state budget to fight the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Additionally, Azerbaijan will participate in clinical studies of the joint use of two vaccines - Sputnik V and a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca in cooperation with Oxford University.

Azerbaijan confirmed its first COVID-19 case on February 28. The country introduced a special quarantine regime on March 25 and has taken a number of measures to fight COVID-19 in the country.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz