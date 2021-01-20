By Trend

Phased vaccination against COVID-19 continues in Azerbaijan, Deputy Health Minister of Azerbaijan Viktor Gasimov said, Trend reports.

"The stages of the process are reflected in the vaccination strategy. It indicates which population groups and at what stages will be vaccinated. At the first stage, medical workers are vaccinated, then workers of other structures. I also got vaccinated and I feel good," said the deputy minister.

