Azerbaijan has detected 1,064 new COVID-19 cases, 4,127 patients have recovered and 32 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 218,700 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 184,422 of them have recovered, and 2,641 people have died. Currently, 31,637 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,219 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,195,466 tests have been conducted so far.

