Azerbaijan's Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) has announced rules for discharging and isolating coronavirus-infected patients at home, Trend reports citing the union's updated temporary manual on COVID-19 for medical staff.

“By the decision of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, those patients infected with mild symptoms of COVID-19, who do not need special medical attention, heating and oxygen in the last 72 hours, after undergoing appropriate examination and inpatient treatment, can be discharged home. They will continue treatment under the supervision of a doctor at home. Their isolation at home ends on the 14th day after discharge from the hospital, if no symptoms are observed,” said the document.

When discharging home, the patient will follow the rules on examination of patient at home, said TABIB, and those who are being treated in hospitals are examined 72 hours after the disappearance of active symptoms.

If the test result is negative, a retest is carried out at intervals of at least 24 hours. Patients whose result of two consecutive analyzes is negative are discharged home from the hospital. These patients remain in isolation at home for 14 days. If the test result is positive, then a repeat test is carried out after 7 days, and if the situation repeats, then the test is repeated every three days until a negative result is obtained twice.

“In order to complete the isolation of medical workers infected with COVID-19, the results of two tests performed at intervals of at least 24 hours should be negative 7 days after a positive result. Those who have symptoms are tested in 72 hours after the symptoms disappear. If the test result is negative, the retest is carried out at intervals of at least 24 hours,” said TABIB.

“The patients whose result of two consecutive analyzes is negative are discharged from the hospital home. These patients remain in isolation at home for 14 days. If the test result is positive, then the retest is carried out after 7 days, and if the situation repeats, then the retest is carried out every three days until a negative result is obtained twice. If there is a serious need for work, the person, observing the rules of contact and airborne protection, can return to work. Otherwise, isolation must be provided within 14 days,” the document reads.

