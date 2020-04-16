By Trend

Among coronavirus infected people in Azerbaijan, there are 640 men and 557 women, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), Member of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers Ramin Bayramli said.

Bayramli made the remark in Baku at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters on April 15, Trend reports.

“Sixty-six people within 0–9 years old age category were infected with coronavirus, 60 people account for 10-19 years old age category, 175 people belong to 20–29 years old age category, 214 people are of 30–39 years old age category, 198 people are of 40–49 years old age category, 248 people accounted for 50– 59 years old age category, 157 people belong to 60-69 years old age category, and 56 people accounted for 70-79 years old age category,” Bayramli added.

“Twenty-three infected people are over 80 years old,” the chairman said.

