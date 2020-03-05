By Trend

Azerbaijan has all financial and technical capabilities and human resources to fight coronavirus, said Ibadulla Agayev, the chief epidemiologist of the Health Ministry.

He made the remarks at a conference dedicated to coronavirus at the Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology of the Azerbaijan Academy of Sciences, Trend reports.

Talking about the work to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Azerbaijan, Agayev said that the work of the Republican Center for Control of Particularly Dangerous Infections in this direction was highly appreciated by foreign experts.

Vice-President of the Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, Academician Irada Huseynova said that this event was organized on the initiative of the President of the Academy, Academician Ramiz Mehdiyev. She spoke about the proactive measures taken by the state to prevent the spread of the disease.

Huseynova gave detailed information about viruses, their origin, occurrence and spread, as well as the fight against infectious diseases.

According to her, 93,574 people were infected with the COVİD-19 coronavirus in 81 countries.

