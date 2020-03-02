By Rasana Gasimova

Every person wants to live longer. Healthy lifestyle becomes increasingly popular with each day. Thanks to the benefits of modern technology and social media, we can access a bunch of resources that help us to be less prone to the adverse impacts of the outside environment.

But while paying great attention to negative consequences of such scourges of society as drugs, alcohol abuse and smoking, we frequently forget about the tiny things we do that negatively affect our health on the daily basis. Or, we might just not be aware of them.

So, what are some of the most harmful things that we do every day?

Sitting too long

When you stand or move, you use more energy than when you seat. Numerous studies indicate that sitting for long periods can take a heavy toll on your health. It can lead to obesity, increased blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess body fat and abnormal cholesterol levels. Prolonged periods spent in a sitting position can lead to serious health conditions.

Yet, there is something you can do about it. Even if you job doesn’t allow you spend more time in a standing position, moderate exercise can help. An hour of moderately intense physical activity a day can counter the effects of too much sitting.

Drinking your coffee without water

A lot of people like to have a cup of coffee in the morning. But they shouldn’t forget that coffee has a dehydrating quality to it. Your body is already dehydrated in the morning, why make it suffer even more?

There’s a perfectly reasonable solution for those who cannot imagine their day without coffee. Drink a glass of water with it! Not only do you provide your organism with the so needed water, but you also spare yourself probable stomach irritation that can be caused by the acidity of coffee.

Sleeping on your stomach

Sleeping on your stomach places a strain on your spine and neck. This is because most of your weight is in the middle of your body. It might make you feel uncomfortable and lead to back pain and neck numbness.

The key to minimizing your discomfort and preventing serious health disorders is finding the right pillow and mattress that will support your body and not let too much pressure on it. Doing a short stretching work out right after waking up can also be helpful.

Holding a sneeze

Sneezing in public might seem awkward and embarrassing, especially if someone gets annoyed with it. But no matter how good your intentions are, doctors strongly recommend against suppressing your sneeze.

The reason behind it is you courtesy may cause you serious disease. Holding your breath could cause injury to the diaphragm, break a blood vessel in the white of the eye; cause a ruptured ear drum or an injury to the inner ear that could lead to vertigo or hearing loss and even weaken a blood vessel in the brain.

Of course, not everyone holding their sneeze will experience those symptoms. But why take your chances?

Using perfume

We all want to smell good. But sometimes, the very thing that makes us so happy can be harmful.

Some of the chemicals used in synthetic fragrances can be dangerous. Depending on the component and your health condition, you might experience rashes, hay fever, headaches, asthma, difficulty concentrating, etc.

More and more scientists suggest using essential oils instead. They are way less toxic, but still have great odor.

Life is too short to let these little things bother you. Now that you aware of them, you can change your life for better. Take care and stay healthy!

