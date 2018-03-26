By Laman Ismayilova

Spring is the time when nature awakens from winter sleep. Need for renewing vitamin reserve may exhaust human body.

Fatigue, apathy, drowsiness, absent-mindedness, dim lifeless hair, fragile nails, pale dry skin that come with change of a season are invariable signs of avitaminosis.

The lack microelement leads to the fact that the organism can't normally function. Disturbance of process of forming of necessary enzymes weakens immunity. The risk of musculoskeletal and central nervous system diseases also increases.

So, how to determine what exactly vitamin is lacking in the body?

Night blindness, xerophthalmia and other eye diseases are the symptoms of shortage of vitamin A and A beta-carotene.

When vitamin B1 is lacking in the diet, serious health problems may occur. The lack of vitamin B1 in the diet can cause cardiac symptoms such as palpitations and shortness of breath.

Vitamin C is needed for the health and repair of various tissues in your body, including skin, bone, teeth, cartilage and contributes to good cellular growth. It cannot be made by the human body and so is an essential component of the diet.

This vitamin is needed in large amounts to repair collagen damage from pollution, ultraviolet light, radiation, oxidative stress. In cases of constant exposure to toxins or poisonous chemicals, it is your first way of protection.

The lack of Vitamin C causes scurvy. This disease leads to open sores and loss of movement. When vitamin C is deficient, bone tissue formation becomes impaired, which, in children, causes bone lesions and poor bone growth. Fibrous tissue forms between the diaphysis and the epiphysis, and costochondral junctions enlarge.

Vitamin D is essential for strong bones. Known as the sunshine vitamin, vitamin D is produced by the body from sunlight. It is also occurs naturally in a few foods, including some fish, fish liver oils, and egg yolks.

A deficiency of vitamin D in babies and young children causes rickets. Rickets is a disease in which the bone tissue doesn't properly mineralize, leading to soft bones and skeletal deformities.

Low levels of vitamin K can raise the risk of uncontrolled bleeding. The lack of vitamin K is rare in adults, but is very common in newborn infants. A single injection of vitamin K for newborns is standard.

How to prevent a spring avitaminosis?

A balanced diet is one of the most important principles in the prevention of avitaminosis.

The diet has to include all range of nutrients: carbohydrates, fats and proteins. Prevention and treatment of avitaminosis include some simple ways.

Foods that contain vitamin A include liver, milk, eggs and fish-liver oils.

Another substance called beta-carotene, which is found in green leafy and orange and yellow vegetables, fruits and whole grains can also be converted by your body to vitamin A.

Foods high in Vitamin B12 is found primarily in shellfish, liver, fish, crab, fortified soy products (tofu, soymilk), fortified cereals, red meat, low fat dairy, cheese, and eggs.

Strawberries, pineapple, mango, citrus fruits are the main sources of Vitamin C. Black currant, kiwi, bell peppers, melons can also prevent this vitamin deficiency.

Natural foods high in vitamin D include fish oils, fatty fish, mushrooms, caviar, raw milk, eggs. Add these foods to your plate for a natural boost of Vitamin D. Don't forget to get enough vitamin D from sun exposure.

There are two types of vitamin K we have in our diet. Vitamin K1 is found in vegetables, soybeans, olive oil, and dried fruit.

Vitamin K2 can be found in dairy products and produced by the bacteria in your gut.

Take care of your body and enjoy spring to its fullest.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz