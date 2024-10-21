Azerbaijan's Ombudsman Office hosts awards ceremony for young volunteers

21 October 2024 19:34 (UTC+04:00)

A ceremony was held to award a group of young volunteers who completed their service at the Office of the Ombudsman, Azernews reports.

The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Ombudsman), Sabina Aliyeva, met with the volunteers. During the meeting, she emphasized that Azerbaijan provides opportunities for young people to excel in various fields and highlighted initiatives aimed at preparing professional personnel to ensure the country’s sustainable development.

The Ombudsman discussed the practical knowledge gained by the volunteers during their time at the institution and expressed interest in their involvement in social and cultural projects. She also offered advice regarding their education and careers, wishing them success in future endeavors.

At the end of the event, certificates were awarded to the volunteers for their active participation in the human rights and freedoms protection program, in accordance with the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Voluntary Activities."

The volunteers had come from institutions such as the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Azerbaijan, Baku State University, ADA University, Azerbaijan University of Languages, Baku Slavic University, Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University, Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, Sumgayit State University, Khazar University, Western Caspian University, as well as several universities in Turkey. During their service, they gained experience in various departments of the Ombudsman’s Office and closely familiarized themselves with its activities in the field of human rights protection and promotion.

