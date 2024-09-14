10th International United Cultures Forum concludes in St. Petersburg

14 September 2024 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

The 10th International United Cultures Forum has come to an end in St. Petersburg, Russia. The final session of the event saw the participation of a delegation from Azerbaijan led by Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, Azernews reports.

The session was moderated by Mikhail Gusman, Deputy General Director of TASS agency.

Tatyana Golikova, Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation, highlighted the significance of the forum, emphasizing its role in fostering development and cooperation based on traditional values. She noted that the event, titled United Cultures, has become an important platform for intercultural exchange, bringing together representatives from various countries to discuss global issues.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Russia, Polad Bulbuloglu, also spoke at the forum. He praised the productive meetings held by the Azerbaijani delegation and proposed expanding the CIS Interstate Humanitarian Cooperation Fund to include participants from a wider range of countries beyond the CIS. His proposal received support from Tatyana Golikova, who thanked him for his work and extended her best wishes.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz