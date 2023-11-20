Azerbaijan pavilion to operate at UN Climate Change Conference

20 November 2023 18:11 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan will be represented with a pavilion for the first time at COP28, the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which will be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Azernews reports.

Within the framework of COP28, which will last from November 30 to December 12, the national pavilion created with the joint organization of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources will cover the theme "Pioneering sustainable solutions for climate resilience".

The pavilion, in an interactive format, will provide information on Azerbaijan's policy in the field of climate change, measures of the Azerbaijani government to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, activities on mitigation and adaptation, and other projects in this field.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan has confirmed its commitment to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases by 35 percent by 2030 and to reach this goal by 40 percent in 2050. Fulfilling the obligations under the Paris Agreement adopted in 2015 and actively working in this direction is a priority issue for the government of Azerbaijan.

At COP28, representatives of nearly 200 countries will come together and coordinate global climate action. The area where the event will be held consists of two zones: in the "Blue Zone," accredited delegations will participate in official talks, the World Summit on Climate Action, panel discussions, round tables, and cultural events for two weeks. The pavilions of the participating countries will operate in the "Blue Zone". The "Green Zone" will be open to everyone and is considered a platform for building dialogue and raising awareness in the field of climate change.

The 28th session of the UN Climate Change Conference will become a platform that brings people together to fight climate change and its impacts through events, exhibitions, and global initiatives.

