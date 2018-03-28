By Trend

The German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) is organising the German-Azerbaijani Business Forum on "Medical Tourism" on 10 April 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in the Hyatt Conference Centre, Baku.

The Business Forum is organised on the occasion of the visit of Berlin clinics specialised in cardiology, neurosurgery and oncology in cooperation with the Berlin Partner for Business and Technology GmbH.

The main purpose of the event is to identify business opportunities for cooperation, to present the activities of German clinics and medical institutions as well as the implementation of digital technologies in health and medical tourism to their Azerbaijani partners.

The event offers opportunities to establish new business relations, find out new projects and expand the German-Azerbaijani cooperation in the health sector. For this purpose, at the end of the Forum B2B meetings will be held between the medical, tourism and ICT companies involved in the medical field.

The participation in the forum is free of charge and possible only with pre-registration by 03 April 2018 through the following link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeffizlk5Yhh6JnFYWIiieVGBTYBpQyV2Q4iwscMHH5poLi-w/viewform.

The Forum will be held in English with a simultaneous translation into Azerbaijani.

