Olga Krasnyanskaya: Azerbaijan Dance Festival is a movement that unites hearts and cultures [PHOTOS]

Laman Ismayilova

The grand Azerbaijan Dance Festival 2025, uniting dance traditions and art, organized by the Azerbaijan Dance Union (AzDC), will be held at the JW Marriott Absheron Baku from October 30 to November 2, Azernews reports.

Thus, Baku will once again become the center of world dance culture.

The establishment of the Azerbaijan Dance Festival as one of the largest international dance events was made possible thanks to the support of famous personalities who are sincerely devoted to the art of dance. A special place among them is occupied by Olga Krasnyanskaya, President of SRDS and General Partner of AzDC.

The organizers express their gratitude to Olga Krasnyanskaya for her belief in the potential of Azerbaijan as a center of the world dance movement, for her contribution to the development and promotion of dance sport and art in Azerbaijan and around the world.

"It is a great honor for me to be part of the Azerbaijan Dance Festival. This is not just a festival - it is a movement that unites hearts and cultures. I sincerely believe that dance can speak a universal language that inspires, heals and connects. Let each participant find their stage, their inspiration and their story here," Olga Krasnyanskaya noted.

The vision, strategic thinking and tireless work of Olga Krasnyanskaya not only contributed to successful international cooperation, but also raised the cultural level of the festival to a fundamentally new level. As a partner of the festival, SRDS contributes to the creation of an inclusive, inspiring and highly professional atmosphere of the festival. Thanks to this support, Azerbaijan Dance Festival annually attracts participants and spectators from dozens of countries, becoming a real platform for cultural exchange, creative growth and professional recognition.

We remind you that two prestigious championships will be held within the framework of the festival - WDC Professional European Smooth Championship and WDC AL World Smooth Championships, where 16 world titles in solo and pair disciplines will be played out.

The gala evening Night of the Dancing Diamonds will be dedicated to the anniversary of the People's Artist of Azerbaijan and President of AzDC Tarana Muradova. And many more bright discoveries of dance art.

Tickets are already on sale at the https://azdf.world/

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.