Baku to host Azerbaijan Dance Festival 2025 [VIDEOS]

25 May 2025 12:37 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

From October 30 to November 2, Baku will become the center of the world dance culture — the Azerbaijan Dance Festival 2025 will take place in the Azerbaijani capital. This international event will bring together traditions, art, and inspiration, Azernews reports. The Azerbaijan Dance Festival 2025 is organized by the Azerbaijan Dance Union.

As part of the festival, two prestigious championships will be held simultaneously — the WDC Professional European Smooth Championship and the WDC AL World Smooth Championships, where 16 world titles will be contested in solo and partner disciplines. Participants and guests can look forward to masterclasses from stars of the dance scene, cultural evenings, musical shows, and, of course, an encounter with Azerbaijan’s dance heritage.

The festival’s highlight will be the gala evening, Night of the Dancing Diamonds, dedicated to the anniversary of the People's Artist of Azerbaijan and the president of the Azerbaijan Dance Union, Tarana Muradova. It promises to be an unforgettable celebration where Azerbaijani national dance will meet contemporary ballroom choreography, showcasing the magic of the synthesis of cultures and styles.

AZDF 2025 is more than just a festival. It is a space of inspiration, dialogue, and unity, where dance becomes a bridge between nations. Don’t miss the most important dance event of the year in the very heart of the Caucasus!

