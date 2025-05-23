OneRepublic's frontman learns Azerbaijani language

23 May 2025 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Ryan Tedder, the American lead singer of the band OneRepublic, is mastering the Azerbaijani language, Azernews reports.

An official video appeared on the band's Instagram page, in which the musician teaches phrases in Azerbaijani before a concert in Baku.

In the video caption, the musician wrote: "Adding Azerbaijani to the resume."

Recall that the OneRepublic concert in Baku, held in April, was a great success.

From the very first note, OneRepublic delivered a thrilling, high-energy performance. The concert was an unforgettable parade of hit after hit, with the crowd singing along to every word. As the opening chords of "Counting Stars" rang out, the atmosphere was electric, with fans clapping, cheering, and belting out the lyrics in unison with the band.

The audience's emotional reactions were palpable throughout the night. The timeless ballad "Apologize" had the crowd swaying and singing in unison.

One of the most memorable moments of the night was when Ryan Tedder decided to take the show in a new direction with an impromptu karaoke segment. Known for his songwriting prowess, Tedder invited the audience to sing along to some of the most iconic songs he has written for global superstars such as Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Ellie Goulding, Maroon 5, Leona Lewis and many others.

At the end of the concert, the band expressed their gratitude to the Azerbaijani audience for creating an incredible atmosphere and pledged to return to the capital of Azerbaijan in the future.