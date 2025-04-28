Republican Youth Library presents virtual exhibition in honor of Academician Zarifa Aliyeva

28 April 2025 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

April 28 marks the 102nd anniversary of the birth of Honored Scientist, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor, and Full Member of the Azerbaijan Academy of Sciences, Zarifa Aliyeva, Azernews reports.

To commemorate this occasion, the Republican Youth Library has prepared a bibliographic review and a video highlighting the remarkable journey and significant scientific contributions of Zarifa Aliyeva.

The bibliographic review includes the full text of the article titled "The Role of Academician Zarifa Aliyeva in the Development of Ophthalmology Science and the Organization of Ophthalmology Services in Azerbaijan," sourced from various official documents.

The material also showcases Zarifa Aliyeva's life and work, featuring her publications in Azerbaijani, English, and Russian, along with books and monographs written about her.

The review contains bibliographic entries for over 50 books, accompanied by concise annotations and direct links to the titles. This comprehensive material is now available on the library's official website.

The video produced by the library staff offers in-depth insights into Academician Zarifa Aliyeva's scientific, educational, and public contributions, emphasizing her pivotal role in advancing ophthalmology in Azerbaijan, as well as the numerous awards and honors she received throughout her career.

The video also showcases a selection of images from her personal photo and video archives.

The material titled "Academician Zarifa Aliyeva - 102" has been posted on the library's official website.